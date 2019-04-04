Wigan boxer James Moorcroft added to blockbuster Bolton show

Boxer James Moorcroft will be back in action in just one month’s time after he was added to a blockbuster show at the University of Bolton Stadium in May.



Moorcroft, who recorded his first stoppage victory in more than a year against Simon Henry last month, will have an opportunity to push for a place in the top 15 of the British Rankings when he returns to the ring on Saturday May 11.

The 26-year-old will be on the undercard to two English title fights as Bolton’s hometown heroes Jack Cullen and Jack Flatley both look to earn domestic honours against acclaimed opposition.

And while Moorcroft expressed his excitement for Cullen and Flatley’s ‘well-deserved’ title shots, he admitted that he’s aiming to steal the show with his own welterweight showdown.

"I cannot wait to see their title fights - it’s well-deserved and they’ve both really earned their shots at the belts," said Moorcroft, of Hindley. "They’re two extremely talented lads and I’m hoping that they are both lifting the English titles above their heads in May.

"I’d love to be in their position in the future - we’re all on the same journey as boxers - and I’d like to think that an opportunity like that could arise for me if I keep-up my performances, and more importantly, keep winning.

"But as much as I’d love for them to absolutely smash it, I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t want to snatch the limelight with my own fight. I always aim to put on a show every time I fight, and this will be no different. I don’t want to sound cliché, but this is my most important fight to date as I could be on the verge of reaching the top 15 in the British Rankings for my weight category.

"That would be the ultimate dream for me, and massive for my career, as I am hoping to claim that number one spot eventually. It’ll open so many doors for me moving forward, and that’s all you can hope for as an up and coming boxer.”

The University of Bolton Stadium is expected to be a sell-out for the VIP Boxing grand showpiece as several upcoming boxers all prepare to take centre stage.

VIP Boxing Promotions founder Steve Wood has even dubbed his upcoming May show as “the biggest show that VIP have ever done” due to two English titles being up for grabs.

Moorcroft expressed that he feels honoured to be on a show that consists of such calibre throughout the match-card.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed to be fighting in May. It’s unbelievable to have two English Title fights in one night, and I’m honoured to be apart of this great show," said Moorcroft, who extended his professional record to 10-0 with victory over Simon Henry in March.

"Steve Wood always does an excellent job - and I’ve got a lot of respect for him. It’s going to be absolutely amazing, it’ll probably be the best atmosphere that I’ve ever experienced in my career - I cannot wait.

"I’m hoping that I can put in a fantastic performance for all my friends and family to enjoy. My training camp is going excellent due to the fantastic work from Lee and Luke Blundell and I’ve got a good feeling about this next fight. I was delighted with my performance

against Simon Henry, and I’m hoping it’s more of the same in May. I’m going to give my all to do my friends, family and Wigan proud.”

The Hindley-ace will also be joined by fellow Wigan boxers Andrew Fleming and Kyle Lomotey who will both be making their first appearances of 2019.

Moorcroft thanked the following sponsors: Advanced Fencing and Gates Ltd, Mullins Associates, Acorn Environment Services, North West Aesthetics, Big Dog Bullys, Maidens Butchers Hindley, J R Plastering (Uk) Ltd, Doing Bits Street Food and Desserts, WL Building Developments, Just Tarmac Ltd and MPS Print Solutions UK.