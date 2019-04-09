Wigan Cosmos in bid to raise funds

Amateur football club Wigan Cosmos FC have launched a fundraising campaign to help repair the damage caused to Fosters Playing Fields in Ince.

The facilities were vandalised, undoing the hard work that had been put in by volunteers including Cosmos manager John Pendlebury.

Since 2016, Fosters Playing Fields has become the home of several amateur football clubs across the borough, including Cosmos.

Pendlebury said: “I was and I still am devastated. I’m utterly disgusted that someone can do something like this to a facility that brings so much joy to so many people in Wigan.

“Obviously this sort of destruction is a big blow to any grassroots football club who make enough money just to get by and provide sporting opportunities for all of its members and the 11 other teams playing on site.

“This has been a sickener for all of us at the club, the community and all the teams who use the facility and has put us three changing rooms down at present, with more teams having to share changing facilities now.

“It was a devastating blow after all the hard work had been put in to arrange the donation of the changing rooms, paying £600 to get them delivered.”

In order to repair the damage and get the changing rooms back up and running, the grassroots club will now need to raise £3,000.

And Cosmos have started a JustGiving page and would like to ask any local businesses and residents to come forward.

Pendlebury said it would mean the world to him and the football club if the community can come together to help repair and refurbish their changing rooms that are unfortunately no longer fit for purpose.

He said: “Grassroots clubs only make enough money to get by.

“With the damage to the windows and doors, walls which will all need replacing and fitting to a cost of £1,500 making a total of £3,000 to get the changing rooms back up and running.

“We have been blown away by the support from the local community.”

If you would like to donate to Wigan Cosmos’ fundraising bid, please visitjustgiving.com:443/crowdfunding/fostersplayingfields?utm_id=62