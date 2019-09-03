Wigan Harrier Harry Coppell confirmed in GB squad for World Championships

Wigan's Harry Coppell's place in Great Britain's squad for the World Championships has been confirmed.



British Athletics has named a 72-strong team for the Doha event later this month.

Wigan Harrier Coppell is the only male pole-vaulter in the squad, having gained the qualifying standard on his way to gold at the British Championships in the summer.

Among the star names in the squad are Dina Asher-Smith, who will compete in both the women's 100 metres and 200m, Laura Muir and heptathlon star Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Adam Gemili and Zharnel Hughes will also double up in the men's sprint events and European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith will take on the world's best in the 400m.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said: "Given the standard of performances from British athletes this season, and the strength in depth we possess in several events, finalising the team was far from easy and there were some tough decisions to make.

"In the 72 athletes, I truly believe we have selected the strongest team possible to compete for medals on the global stage.

"The team is full of world-class athletes who - over the past two years since we were hosts in London - have proven that they belong on the global stage."

Black paid tribute to Martyn Rooney, who has been named in the seven-strong squad for the men's 400m relay.

"Special mention needs to go to Martyn Rooney, who is competing at his eighth World Championships, a truly remarkable feat for a great athlete," Black added.

Coppell is among 24 who will be making their World Championship debuts for GB & NI in Doha.