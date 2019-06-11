Wigan Harriers' Emily Borthwick has eyes on Great Britain Under-23s spot

Emily Borthwick is already ranked as one of Europe’s best high-jumpers of her age group – now she is competing for the right to rub shoulders with them.

The Wigan Harriers ace is hoping to qualify for the Great Britain team which will compete at the Under-23s European Championships in Sweden this summer.

She is ranked second in Europe at her age group. But the 21-year-old will need to achieve a season’s best jump to claim the qualifying height of 1.86m at the trials in Bedford on June 21.

She cleared 1.83m at the Loughborough International last month.

“I’m so close to 1.86m,” she said. “I’ve done 1.83m this year and I’ve attempted the qualifying height, but it’s just not clicked for me yet. Hopefully it all comes together on the day.”

She recently completed her degree is sport and exercise studies at Liverpool John Moores University and is training full-time – mainly out of Loughborough – as she plots the next step of her career.

Although happy to be ranked second in Europe, she said: “It’s also a bit annoying because it probably won’t be taken into account if I don’t get the qualifying height at Bedford.

“But it’s the same for everyone. If I get the qualifying it proves I’m in good shape to compete. It would be brilliant to make the Great Britain U23s squad.”

Borthwick has previously competed for Great Britain as a junior and earlier this year flew the flag for England at an event in Czech Republic.

During her glittering junior career she was national champion at Under-17s level and also English Schools senior girls champion.