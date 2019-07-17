Wigan Harriers' Trevor Painter picks GB captains for European Under-20 Championships

Wigan's Trevor Painter has selected James Tomlinson and Holly Mills as captains for European U20 Championships in Boras, Sweden from July 18-21.

Painter, who coaches at Wigan Harriers, is the team leader for the Championships and was in charge of selecting the captains.

“I’m thrilled to name Holly and James as co-captains of the British team for the European Under-20 Championships,” Painter said. “Despite only being 19-years-old, both have already accumulated a mass of experience on the international stage.

“Both set an exemplary standard when they were named as captains of the British team for the Loughborough International earlier in the year and I have no doubt they will continue to show maturity beyond their years in leading this team.”

Both athletes, who are part of the British Athletics Futures Academy Programme, have a strong pedigree of competing against the best athletes on the world stage since making their British debuts in 2016 and have been selected to lead the team by Painter.

Painter is also well known for coaching his wife Jenny Meadows, who traveled with the team to Sweden. Mills moved to third on the all-time British rankings for the indoor pentathlon above Jessica Ennis-Hill and Niamh Emerson, and in the first heptathlon of her career at the European U20 trials in Bedford, she moved up to sixth on the all-time British junior list.

British U18 discus record holder Tomlinson has enjoyed a strong start to the season, setting two new personal best marks.