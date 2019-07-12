Wigan jockey Tom Eaves has sights on Newmarket glory

Wigan jockey Tom Eaves is hoping to go one better when he rides Brando in today’s Group 1 Darely July Cup at Newmarket tomorrow.

The pair finished second in the race last year.

Eaves has enjoyed Group 1 victories overseas but is still awaiting his first win in a QIPCO British Champions Series race and a first UK Group 1 victory.

“My two biggest achievements have both been in France, including winning a Group One on this horse, Brando,” he said.

“I’ve finished second in a Group One at home so it’d be nice to go one step forward.

“He feels in great form at home and I’m looking forward to it. It would be great to win.”

Eaves, 38, was raised in Shevington and dreamed of becoming a jockey from a young age.

The 5ft 7in ace has now been racing for two decades and has no plans to stop any time soon.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 yeas and hopefully can carry on well into my 40s,” he said.

“I’m based in Firsk and many of my races are in and around the north of England. At this time of year I’ll be racing pretty-much every day.

“It’s always been something I’ve been interested it, it’s a way of life and it’s something I’ve always enjoyed.

“You have to keep yourself in good shape and one of the main things is keeping your weight under control and steady.”

Despite now being Yorkshire-based, the former St Peter’s High School pupil has not forgotten his roots.

“I do like to get home and have a pie,” he smiled. “I probably don’t get back to see my parents as much as I’d like, but Wigan is still very close to my heart.”