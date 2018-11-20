Wigan racer Rob Hodson battles to finish in Macau Grand Prix

Bryn motorcycle road racer Rob Hodson battled to a brave 18th place in the weekend’s ultra challenging Macau Grand Prix off the coast of China.

The JGH racing star – with his dad Jim roaring him on from the paddock in the invitation-only race – was never expected to break into the top six in his first taste of the famed Armco-surrounded street circuit.

But is now looking forward to another crack at the race next year when he hopes to be more competitive.

The race was cut short after a spectacular crash on lap nine in which both riders escaped serious injury.

The winner was Bathams BMW star and TT winner Peter Hickman from veteran Michael Rutter on the Bathams Honda.

Paint sprayer Hodson said he was mildly disappointed by the result – but pleased with the Superbike set up by his team of the 200mph BMW 1000RR German bike.

He said: “I feel a little disappointed with my position but delighted with the improvements in my lap times as the race went on. I posted a faster lap than four other riders in front.”