Wigan's James Moorcroft completes "amazing year" with another victory

James Moorcroft responded from being denied a title chance by making a explosive statement against a international opponent on Saturday.

Moorcroft, who hails from Hindley, was scheduled to face London prospect Ohio Kain Iremiren in a 10-round English Title Eliminator before the latter had to pull-out due to weight issues.

But VIP Boxing Promotions drafted in an international opponent at the death to face Moorcroft over eight rounds which soon changed to six due to unforeseen circumstances .

While the last-minute changes could have potentially stunned Moorcroft in his fight preparations, the 26-year-old was totally unflustered as he defeated Nicaragua native Eligio Palacios.

The referee was forced to stop the bout 2 minutes and 14 seconds into the fifth-round after Palacios’ period of immense durability had finally come to a halt.

It was Moorcroft’s fourth technical knockout in a row- meaning that the 26-year-old has stopped every one of his opponents in 2019.

The Wigan welterweight was ecstatic and described 2019 as the best year of his boxing career.

“Wow- what a night!" he said. "I honestly couldn’t have dreamt for a better way to end what’s been a phenomenal year of boxing for me and my team.

“This year has been simply amazing for me, and I’d safely say that it’s been the best year of my career.

“I’ve managed to stop every opponent that I have stepped into the ring with, and I’m honestly so proud of that achievement.

“I’m over the moon with how this year has gone, and I’m honestly hoping for more of the same next year.

“I know its a bit cliche, but I couldn’t have asked for a better 2019. It’s been what dreams are made of.

“Everyone dreams to win every one of their fights over the course of 12 months by stoppage so to actually do that is pretty damn special.

“I’m over the moon with what we’ve achieved and it makes even more excited for what the future holds.

“Tonight was my final fight of this year, and I can comfortably say it’s been one of the toughest.

“I have got so much respect for my opponent as he was unbelievably strong willed and tough.

“I even turned around to Lee Blundell in my corner in the middle of the fight to almost say how he is still in this because I was hitting him with some huge shots.

“I stand and applaud Palacios, because he’s one hell of a fighter and I wish him well for the future.

“He’s only been stopped a few times in his career, and you can see why. He’s outstanding.

“I’m proud to be one of the few fighters that has stopped him, and honestly, it couldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the incredible coaching at Blundell’s Gym.

“Lee and Luke always give their everything to support me and my dreams, and I’ll be forever indebted to them for that. They are the reason why I’m the boxer that I am today.

“I honestly couldn’t be happier with my performance, and I’m now looking forward to celebrate the victory and have a great Christmas with my family.

“I’d love to say a massive thank you to all my amazing friends, family and sponsors who have supported me for the fight, and from day one. It doesn’t go unnoticed, and I’d be nothing without that support and backing. I love you all to pieces.”