Wigan's James Moorcroft learns opponent for title fight

VIP Boxing Promotions have confirmed that Wigan’s James Moorcroft will fight for the English Title eliminator at the start of December.

Moorcroft, 26, will face fellow undefeated boxer Andrew Kremner in a 10-round English Title eliminator on Saturday December 7 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

It is a fight that has been in the pipeline for several months now- and it almost even happened last September at the same venue.

Moorcroft and his team was ready for the fight to take place but Kremner wanted to have one ‘warm-up’ bout before taking on Hindley’s 12-0 star.

The Blundell’s Boxing-ace is honoured to finally have the opportunity to challenge for the English Title eliminator against a ‘absolutely dynamite’ opponent.

He said: “The day is finally here - and I’ve been waiting to say this for a long time - but I will be facing Andy Kremner in a 10-round English Title eliminator in Bolton on Saturday December 7.

“I know there’s been lots of talk about this fight in terms of moving dates and locations, but it is now set in stone.

“Every boxer aspires to become a champion from day one- and it’s rare that major title opportunities like this come around- so I’m going to grab this amazing chance with both hands. I have the best people in the world around me and I’m ready to show that I’m ready to next step now.

“I assure everybody that I will be ready for anything that comes my way.

“Andy Kremner is an unbelievably talented boxer- I can’t even lie, I think he’s absolutely dynamite.

“He’s really dangerous inside that ring and he will be the toughest guy I’ve ever fought. He- like myself- has earned this title shot and will fight tooth and nail to win.

“It honesty has the makings to be an special fight- and I know it’s cliche and you hear it all the time in boxing, but this has potential to be one of the fights of 2019.

“You’ve got two exciting unbeaten fighters putting their 0’s on the line and going to war for a prestigious championship belt.

“But although I know Kremner is a quality opponent with masses of experience, I know that with all of the hard work, my team, my sponsors, and the amazing support you all give me, I will be victorious.

“This is my night, this is my opportunity and rest assured, I’m not going to let anything go to waste.”

Moorcroft, who is expected to top the bill in December, will be supported by a exciting undercard which includes Bradley Rea, Jack Flatley and his Blundell’s Boxing team-mate Rhiannon Dixon.

The 26-year-old said that he’s been working towards this fight all of his professional career.

“Myself and my team have worked endlessly since I walked through the Blundell’s Gym front doors for this moment," he said.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted since I started - this is the fight that I’ve been wanting and pleading for - and I’ve finally got my wish. I cannot wait for it, and I’m hoping to make it a night to remember.

“I’d love to take Wigan out there into the English level, and this is the perfect opportunity to achieve that.

“We are already building a reputation to the boxing world that Wigan is one of the best locations in the United Kingdom for boxing, and I strongly feel that a English Title victory will support our bid to put our amazing hometown on the map.

“I’m more than ready for this - I’m hungry for it - and you best believe that I will become the new English champion.”