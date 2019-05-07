Wigan's James Moorcroft set for 'biggest fight of my career'

Boxer James Moorcroft is laser focused as he prepares for the ‘biggest fight of his career’ against Jake Best on Saturday.

Hindley’s Moorcroft, who won his 10th professional fight recently, will face Dorset’s Best in a 6x3 welterweight showdown at the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend.

This fight has been touted as a 50/50 battle due to both boxers boasting impressive winning records.

While Moorcroft’s record stands at a sterling 10-0, Best has won six out of his eight career fights and has stopped several unbeaten professionals in their tracks.

The ex-Royal Marine will be hoping to make it three wins on the bounce against Moorcroft but Hindley’s hottest prospect will not go down without a fight.

Moorcroft said that he’s fully focused at the task at hand, labelling his welterweight clash with Best as the “biggest fight of his career.”

He said: “Jake Best is top drawer. I will need to make sure I’m fully concentrated on the night because he will punish me for any lapse of concentration. But every single ounce of attention has been on this fight, and I’m prepared for the challenge that’s staring me in the face.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Jake, he’s a great lad inside and out of the ring from what I’ve been told. He’s recently completed a 40-mile run for charity last week, and to do something like that so close before a fight is incredible.

“He should be very proud of himself as it’s a fantastic achievement. I believe he was still in training the next morning too so he’s as dedicated as they come. His fitness will be sky high, and this will be the biggest fight of my career so far.

“I’ve asked for fighters with winning records and my coach Lee Blundell, team and management have delivered to the highest standard.”

Despite knowing his record is on the line, Moorcroft is confident ahead of the bout.

“Jake’s coming to take my record and ranking and he’s fought unbeaten lads before and took their unbeaten records with ease. I’m relishing this opportunity because it’s going to be an absolute war, on a absolutely brilliant card,” he said.

“I’m in the best condition I’ve ever been in, and I’m fight-ready for Saturday.”

And Moorcroft is not willing to let years of hard-work and sacrifices become undone because of one fight.

“My team and I have trained too hard over the last few years to give it up that easy, so trust me this is going to be one war of a fight,” he said.

“We’ve fought tooth and nail as a team to get where we are today and we are not going to let one fight ruin all of our hard work. I’ve personally had to make a lot of sacrifices, Lee’s had to give up so much of his time for me, and Luke has made sacrifices for me so we’ve all got everything on the line even though I’m the only one stepping into the ring.

“I’m going to give everything I’ve got for this fight as none of our sacrifices will mean anything if we win, and I’m not willing to let it come to that. This is the fight of my life, and it’s a fight that I’m gunning to win.”

Moorcroft, joined by fellow Wiganer boxers Andrew Fleming and Kyle Lomotey, will be on the undercard of two English title fights as Bolton’s Jack Cullen and Jack Flatley aim to earn domestic honours.

And the Wiganer is already counting down the days to compete on the VIP Boxing showpiece.

“I cannot wait for this. I wish it was fight day right now this very second to be honest,” he said. “I’m feeling sharp, and I’m ready to hopefully make it 11-0 in front of a bumper crowd. I can’t express how excited I am because this is massive for me.

"The fans will be travelling to Bolton in good spirits and I seriously do need all your support as I take this huge leap in my career.

“Over my last fights, I’ve been overwhelmed by your phenomenal support and I’m looking forward to take this career next step together with my team, fans and family.”