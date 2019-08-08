Wigan's James Moorcroft sparring with ex-champion Liam Smith

Hindley’s James Moorcroft has been sparring with former WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith in preparation for his bout at the University of Bolton Stadium in September.

Moorcroft, who is trained by father-and-son coaching duo Lee and Luke Blundell at Blundell’s Gym, made the short trip to Gallagher’s Gym in Bolton on Monday to train with Smith.

Smith, who turned 30 in July, has good boxing credentials as he’s held the WBO light-middleweight championship as well as the British and Commonwealth titles between 2012 and 2015.

Nicknamed Beefy, Smith has won 27 out of his 30 career fights- 15 of those are by way of knockout.

He is the younger brother of Paul Smith and Stephen Smith, and the older brother of Callum Smith; all of whom are professional boxers.

Moorcroft, who returns to action at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 28, expressed his honour to spar with a boxer of Smith’s calibre.

“It was a fantastic experience- and one I really enjoyed. Smith’s achievements in boxing speak for themselves, and he’s obviously had an excellent career so far. He’s only just turned 30 too, so he’s got plenty of years left to even achieve more milestones.

“It was an absolute pleasure and honour for me to train with Smith, and I’m really thankful of the opportunity that I was given. With sparring someone of Smith’s calibre, it will put me in very good stead for my bout in September. Training’s been absolutely excellent this camp, and I owe a massive thank you to Lee and Luke Blundell for the work that they’ve been putting in with me.

“I’m really excited for my next fight. It should be a fantastic test, and I’m looking forward to step up to 10-rounds for the first time in my career. I always love competing at the University of Bolton Stadium- it’s brought me many happy memories- and I’m hoping to create some more in September.”

Meanwhile, Blundell’s Gym star Rhiannon Dixon has been celebrating some fantastic news away from boxing.

The 24-year-old has passed her pre-reg pharmacy exam and became a fully fledged pharmacist.

She will be hoping to make it double delight when she makes her professional boxing debut alongside Moorcroft.