Wigan's James Moorcroft suffers first professional defeat

Boxer James Moorcroft fell to the first defeat of his professional boxing career as he was stunned by Dumbarton’s Martin Harkin in Glasgow.

Moorcroft, who proudly hails from Hindley, was stopped just 57 seconds into the fifth round by his unbeaten Scottish opponent.

He was winning the fight up until the fifth-round but Harkin caught Moorcroft with an explosive right-hand which saw the Hindley Hammer drop to the canvas.

The referee had deemed that the Hindley Hammer could no longer continue in the British Title Eliminator.

Moorcroft’s shock defeat meant that his impressive run of 13 wins and zero losses had come to an upsetting end- but the 26-year-old can keep his head held high.

While the 30-plus Wiganers were devastated to see their hometown hero fall to a defeat, they sung his name with pride after the final bell to applaud his brave effort at the Raddison Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

At just 26-years of age and five years of boxing under his belt, Moorcroft has time on his side to recover from this minor setback- his journey is far from over and his promising career is only just starting.