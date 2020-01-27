Wigan's Matthew Holmes races to Tour Down Under victory

Wigan's Matthew Holmes claimed the final stage of the Tour Down Under as Australian Richie Porte won the title for the second time.

Holmes (Lotto Soudal) outsprinted Porte (Trek-Segafredo) on the second climb of Willunga Hill, with overnight leader Daryl Impey finishing 29 seconds behind the winner to slip to sixth overall, one place ahead of Britain's Simon Yates.

"I tried to not sprint every time that they [accelerated]," said Holmes, who finished 33rd in the general classification.

"Everyone's got power metres and you know everyone is on the limit so I just rode hard and sensible and then just had to go with Richie when he came past.

"He was obviously going a hell of a lot quicker than me up there, so he had no sprint left."

