Wigan's Mike Grundy hopes for two UFC fights this year

Mike Grundy hasn’t fought in more than four months and has nothing lined up – but he is hoping to squeeze in two fights before the end of the year.

The 32-year-old has been inactive since making a victorious UFC debut in March this year. But he is keeping himself in shape so he is ready when his next chance in the octagon arrives.

“My last fight was in March and there’s nothing scheduled yet,” Grundy said. “I’m hoping to get two in before the end of the year, but it may just be one.

“There’s London next year but I’d like to get a couple of fights in before then.

“There’s one in Copenhagen at the end of September and I would love to be on that because it’s the first time that UFC has been in Denmark.”

Grundy signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) – the premier competition in mixed martial arts – in February 2019, and made his debut a month later. He fought Nad Narimani on the undercard of fellow team Kaobon fighter Darren Till, and won the fight via TKO in the second round.

Before signing with the UFC, Grundy had 12 professional MMA fights under his belt, with a record of 11 wins and one loss – his only defeat coming in 2015 to Damian Stasiak.

Grundy had a promising junior career in wrestling and won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games for wrestling before focusing primarily on mixed martial arts.

After making his UFC debut, Grundy revealed that he had torn his hamstring two weeks prior to the fight, but went ahead with the fight and still managed to claim victory.

Grundy is currently injury-free, and is training regularly in order to be ready for any fight that may crop up.

And his work is not just on maintaining and improving his fitness, but also a lot of technical aspects of MMA.

“I’m always ready. I train two or three times a day, I use the time to work on my techniques and improve, as well as my fitness,” he said.

“I had a hamstring tear and a fractured hand in the fight, too, so while I was able to train I had to let them heal. I’m fully fit now and ready to go as soon as I get the call.”