Wigan's Mike Grundy 'made-up' with UFC shot

Wigan’s Mike Grundy is gearing up for the biggest six weeks of his life.

The 31-year-old ties the knot this Saturday – little more than a month before he will make his debut in the UFC.

He discovered last week he had finally been given his chance in the world’s premier MMA competition.

He will face Bristol’s Nad “Smiler” Narimani at the O2 Arena on the undercard for his Team Kaobon team-mate Darren Till’s blockbuster showdown against Jorge Masvidal on March 16.

Grundy has stepped up his training camp and he must shed 10kg from his frame to make the 66kg category. He even joked he will cut out the carbs from his dinner on Saturday when he gets married to partner Debbie, mother of their two children.

He said: “It’s great to have the wedding now, it breaks up the training camp and

I’m really looking forward to it – though I’ll leave the drinking to my friends and family!”

Grundy, who has won 11 of his 12 MMA fights since switching to the sport from wrestling, had been told he was in the frame to fight in the UFC’s Prague event later this month.

But he was holding out to fight on the London card and was delighted when he got the call last week.

“I was made up when I found out – it was up there with winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games,” he said. “I’ve been wanting this chance for a long time, it’s been a hard road to get this opportunity.

“I’ve always been in training but now it’s getting a bit more intense, I’m doing a bit more one-to-one work and looking at a game-plan for my opponent.”

Grundy has a fanclub of about 80 family and friends heading to the O2 next month.

“The message of support I’ve received have been really nice,” he added.