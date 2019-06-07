Wigan's Mitch Turner set to fight in bare knuckle boxing show at London's O2 Arena

Bare knuckle boxer Mitch Turner is poised to make his BKB debut at London’s O2 Arena.

Turner, who hails from Wigan, earned the opportunity to fight at one of England’s most-famed venues after he signed a professional contract with BKB earlier this year.

He caught the attention of the world’s biggest bare-knuckle boxing promotion in February after he defeated the highly-experienced Scott Midgley in just 30 seconds at Fenton Manor Sports Complex in Stoke-On-Trent.

After impressing BKB bosses Jim Freeman Dove and Joe Smith-Brown, Turner was handed a professional contract and awarded the chance to make his highly-anticipated debut at the O2 Arena tomorrow (Saturday).

Turner will lock horns with ex-MMA fighter Dom McConnell.

And his coach Dean Brook said: "We’re absolutely buzzing for the fight.

"Mitch is well-up for it, and he’s put 150 per-cent into every training session and smashed it in the four-months leading up to it so we’re just eagerly anticipating the event now and hoping he can get the knockout early and then it’ll be onto the next one.

“He’s not going to lose. If you ask him if he’s going to lose, he’ll just tell you no. I’m 100-per cent confident that he’s going to spark this lad out. I’d say without a doubt but you never know, but in the back of my mind, I’ve got my own vision on how it’s going to go. He’ll either end the contest early, or the fight will last a few rounds, which would be good for Mitch to get a few rounds under his belt on his debut.”

More than 40 fans are expected to be making the trip to the capital and Brook thanked everyone for the support that they’ve received.

“The fans have been brilliant. We’re always so humbled by how people are willing to travel up and down the country to support Mitch, and it’s really appreciated. It’s unbelievable and we can’t thank everyone enough," he said.

“Everybody is proud of Mitch and what he’s doing so he just needs to keep his head on and get into it now on Saturday.”

The fight will be televised live on Sky Sports and Virgin pay-per-view from 7pm .