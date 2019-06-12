Wigan's Mitch Turner vows to come back stronger after debut defeat

Wigan’s Mitch Turner suffered heartbreak during his BKB debut at the O2 Arena after he was knocked-out within 10-seconds last weekend.



Turner, who proudly hails from Wigan, earned the opportunity to compete at London’s O2 Arena after his quick-fire victory against Scott Midgley in February led to him signing a contract with the country’s biggest and only legal bare-knuckle promotion.

The 29-year-old trained tirelessly for his highly anticipated debut and was laser-focused ahead of his bare-knuckle contest.

But the Wiganer was left stunned by Northern Irishmen Dom McConnell after he was stopped within seconds.

Turner was caught with devastating right-hand after the Wiganer’s direct attacking approach left him exposed.

The contest was drawn to an immediate close by the referee as Turner was clearly in no condition to continue.

Coach Dean Brook has vowed that Turner will be back stronger than ever to avenge his loss in September.

“It was a fantastic weekend again at BKB17. Unfortunately, it wasn’t our night but Mitch Turner will be back stronger and sharper,” he said.

“For me, both fighters went in for the kill and it could have gone either way. It was nearly a double KO if you ask me. Anyway, the show itself was run with complete professionalism as always and we were looked after from start to finish so I’d like to say a massive thank-you Jim Freeman Dove & Joe Brown.

“Mitch is eager to get back out in September to make amends for his debut loss but we need support from little Wigan.

“We need to sell a minimum of 50 tickets worth of support so come on guys, let’s get onto the best BKB show in the world and support one of your own Iron Mitch Turner. If he drums up enough support, he may get a slot in the prizefighter.”

Meanwhile, Turner gracefully congratulated McConnell after his impressive stoppage victory.

He told BKB TV: “I’d just like to congratulate my opponent who beat me - it was a good win for him that - I didn’t see it coming. Fair play to him.

“It’s not a nice feeling when you get hit, but it’s the name of the game. I’m going to be straight back in training and straight back onto the next fight. I’ve lost and I’ve learned so I’ll come back stronger. I rushed it too much, and I should have let him come to me but it is what it is.”