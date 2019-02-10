Wigan St Pat's and St Judes' reach third round of Challenge Cup

Wigan St Patrick’s made it through to the third round of the Challenge Cup with a 28-20 win at home to the GB Police team on Sunday.

The NCL Division One side will be joined by fellow Wigan side St Judes, who won 20-16 at Drighlington on Saturday.

The community sides left in the competition will join the 11 Betfred League One sides, who enter the competition in Monday's third round draw, which will be made live on the BBC Sport website from 6pm.

One of the 12 other community sides to make it through were Challenge Cup specialists Haydock, who caused a huge shock in beating National Conference Division One side Normanton Knights 32-22.

St Helens-based side Haydock, who play three tiers below Knights in the North West Mens League, became the lowest-ranked side to reach the fourth round back in 2017, and are just one round away from repeating that feat this year.

Haydock are now the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition, after Pennine League side Ovenden, who are coached by Hull FC and England star Jake Connor, fell to a 38-18 defeat against Bradford’s West Bowling.

Leigh Miners’ Challenge Cup journey came to an end at the hands of Thatto Heath Crusaders, who beat them 36-6.

Elsewhere, Lock Lane battled back after a second half rally from Milford as the Castleford side secured their spot in the third round, thanks to a 28-22 win live on BBC Sport on Saturday.

York Acorn pulled off alate drop goal win as they secured a 9-8 victory in Cumbria, over NCL Premier Division side Wath Brow Hornets.

Rochdale Mayfield secured a 30-20 away win at Thornhill Trojans.