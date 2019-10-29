Wigan teenage boxer to face opponent TEN years older

Promising young boxer Joe Howarth will travel to Stoke to take part in WBFB’s major combat sports showpiece next month.

Howarth, who fights out of Blundell’s Boxing Gym in Wigan, will face Taylor Gregg on Saturday November 9 at the Kings Hall in Stoke.

This will be a huge test for the 17-year-old as he challenges Gregg – as his opponent is TEN years older than him.

But Howarth, who has ambitions to go professional when he turns 18 in May, has developed a bit of a reputation as a knockout artist.

He has won 10 out of his 15 fights by stoppage, including in his most recent victory against Sam Godfrey in Derby last month.

Coach Luke Blundell, who is the 22-year-old son of former WBF intercontinental champion Lee Blundell, has tipped his upcoming star to record a eye-catching victory.

“It’s an absolutely massive fight in Stoke – and an unbelievable opportunity for Joe to make another statement in his promising boxing career,” said Blundell.

“His opponent is a lot older and a lot more experienced than him, but, age is just a number when it comes to sport.

“Joe boxes with a maturity that is well-above his age, and a lot of people are shocked when they realise that he’s still under the age of 18.

“We’re more than confident that he will get another victory- he’s an extremely talented young lad.

“He’s aggressive, ruthless, and has a natural gift for boxing. His power is phenomenal, and is why he’s had so many knockouts in his career so far.

“Joe wants to turn professional when he’s 18- and honestly, we think he’s more than ready to take on the challenge if everything keeps on going well.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him. It will be amazing to potentially have three professional boxers actively fighting out of our gym!”