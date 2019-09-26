Win tickets to the races!

We've got two pairs of tickets to give away to the two-day Craft Beer and Gin Festival in association with Virgin Bet at Haydock Park tomorrow and Saturday.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the event on September 27th (Friday) and 28th (Saturday) simply answer the following question and email your answer to jon.peake@jpimedia.co.uk:

Q: Which county is Haydock in?

A: Merseyside

B: Greater Manchester

C: Lancashire

Gates open tomorrow (Friday) at 12.15pm. One entry per person, mark the subject field of your entry email 'Races Competition' - winners will be notified by email and will be required to pick up their tickets from the racecourse box office on the day. Entries must be in before 3pm today (Thursday).