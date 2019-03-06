Work cut-out for St Judes in their bid to make Challenge Cup history

Wigan St Judes make a bid for a fourth-round place in the Challenge Cup for the first time in their history when they take on Castleford Lock Lane on Saturday afternoon.





The game kicks off at 2.30pm at Parsons Meadow and with Lock Lane hailing from the Kingstone Press National Conference League Premier Division, the

Wigan side will start as underdogs, since they are of Division Two status.

The reward for Saturday’s victors will be a potential clash with the big Championship sides and a potential for a money-spinning gate.

But firstly St Judes will have to focus on seeing off the challenge of Castleford team that opened their season with a resounding 36-10 win at Leigh Miners Rangers.



Certainly, that was a scoreline that was not anticipated, but which gives a clear indication of the capabilities of St Judes opponents this Saturday.



To top that off St Judes were narrowly edged out in the opening day derby clash with Ince Rose Bridge 18-16 in a game that saw the lead see-saw throughout.



It was a huge disappointment to the St Judes team and its supporters, but there were plenty of positives to be taken from the game despite the narrow loss.



Gavin Rodden, Connor Ratcliffe and Aaron Smith all grabbed tries for the home side with Danny Fallon adding a couple of goals, whilst there were powerful performances from players such as Gary McMahon at stand off and Gavin Fagan in the back three.

Lock Lane are a big set with plenty of experience in the team and St Judes will have their work cut out to win this one.

