Young Wigan athletes are top of the class at the Greater Manchester School Games

Six schools across Wigan achieved medals at the Greater Manchester School Games.

The games included 22 competitions in 12 different sports, which were sports hall athletics, basketball, boccia, dance, gymnastics, handball, hockey, lacrosse, rugby union, rugby league, swimming and table tennis.

Wigan schools saw golds in three events, as R L Hughes Primary School took first place in year five and six sports hall athletics, as did Gilded Hollins Community School in year five and tag six rugby league and St Wilfrid’s Primary Academy in year four and five boys swimming.

St Wilfrid’s also saw their pupils earn bronze in year four and five girls swimming.

Meanwhile Lowton West Primary School won silver in year three and four key steps gymnastics, as well as taking bronze in year one and two key steps gymnastics.

More than 2000 school pupils from across Greater Manchester were at the Regional Athletics Arena on Tuesday morning to see the opening ceremony of the 2019 games.

Amongst the special guests there was professional BMX rider Matti Hemmings, Olympian Kelly Massey and ‘Greater Manchester’s Got Talent’ competition winners, Greswell Primary School dance group.

The games also welcomed athletes, both past and present, to inspire the pupils taking part, with former gymnastics world champion, Beth Tweddle, and hockey under-21 athlete, Liam Kennerley, both being present at their events.

As well as this, competitors were treated at the boccia competition to take part in a taekwondo taster with four Great Britain athletes; Emelye O’Brien, Maddison Moore, Rebecca McGowan and Sam Cana.

This year’s event saw the introduction of competitions that give children of differing abilities and confidence levels the chance to represent their school, such as the dance competition where students where scored by their peers based on demonstration of the School Games values including team work, respect and determination.

This goes hand in hand with the purpose of the games, as they aim to revive sport in schools in order to motivate the next generation.

Over 120 young leaders were involved in the event and were responsible in duties such as refereeing, officiating and team management.

The organisers of the School Games have so far this academic year deliver local competitions in which 80,123 have taken part in, with the winner of those events attending Tuesday’s event to become champions in their sport.

Sara Tomkins, CEO of GreaterSport, stated the event “showcased the strong values that our young people hold.”

“Congratulations to every young person that took part in today’s event, you have done yourselves and your schools proud,” she said.

After achieving six medals at the winter games, the next opportunity for pupils from Wigan schools to add to that tally will come on Friday, June 26 when the Greater Manchester School games take place with 21 competitions in 15 different sports.