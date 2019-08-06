Morgan Escare departs Wigan Warriors for loan move

Morgan Escare has left Wigan and joined Wakefield on loan for the rest of the season.



The immediate move sets up the prospect of him facing the Warriors when they travel to Wakefield on Sunday, September 1 - he is eligible to face his parent club.

Warriors coach Adrian Lam said: “The club have found Morgan an opportunity that we believe suits all parties.

"Like any player, Morgan wants to play, and in Wakefield he has a club who provided him an opportunity to do so. We’ll monitor his progress at Trinity with interest.”

Escare has struggled for game-time this year and the arrival of Bevan French last week nudged him further down the pecking order.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said: “It’s obviously been a frustrating period for Morgan on a personal level, having been on the fringes of the squad this season.

"He has kept his head down, worked hard but has been unable to force his way into a team that has made week-on-week improvements and currently sits fourth in the league.

"The bottom line is, Morgan is too good a player not be featuring in the Betfred Super League on a weekly basis, so we have been working closely with Morgan’s management to come to an agreement that suits all parties.

"Thankfully for Morgan, an opportunity has arisen at Wakefield Trinity, where he’ll arrive with a clear remit to keep them in the Betfred Super League. We wish him well.”

The Frenchman has played just six times and only twice in his preferred position of full-back this season. He had been linked with a move to former club Catalans before the August 9 transfer deadline but, last week, took to social media to state he intends to see out the remaining time on his Wigan contract, which runs until the end of 2020.

Comment: Escare is too good to not be playing

"I have one more year of my contract at Wigan and will be fighting for my place," he Tweeted.

On his temporary move to Wakefield, Escaré said: “It has been a tough few months not playing regularly, so when the opportunity came to go on-loan to Wakefield I could not refuse as all I want to do is play rugby.

"Although it will be tough not playing at Wigan, I will take this opportunity to with open arms and give my best to Wakefield for the next five games to hopefully help secure their Betfred Super League status. I would like to thank Wigan for their understanding in allowing me this opportunity.”

Escare was a surprise signing ahead of the 2017 campaign but soon after helping Wigan to World Club Challenge glory, was handed a three-year deal.

But he has struggled for game-time this year since Zak Hardaker replaced Sam Tomkins at No.1.