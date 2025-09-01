What might have been for unlucky Bryn legend Rob Hodson on the Isle of Man

The eyes on the prize - a fully focussed Rob Hodson on the start line about to start qualifying at the Isle of Man Classic

It was a case of what could and should have been for unlucky Rob Hodson.

The Wigan road race ace delivered on the huge promise offered by the stunning Ducati 916R ride in qualifying at the revived Classic TT on the Isle of Man.

Bryn dad-of-one Rob boomed the SMT by Key Racing blood red desmo-valve powered v-twin to the top of the leaderboard with a stunning lap of 127.402mph, which was just a shade under the all time lap record for the class.

But then rain storms moved in later in the week which saw both his races, the F1 and then the event-closing Classic Senior TT, cancelled altogether.

The decisions of the race organisers caused controversy because some smaller Classic bike classes WERE held.

And there is undoubtedly growing ire between the bigger teams and the Manx race authorities in particular over the fateful decision to abandon the F1 Race on the Wednesday afternoon to allow two Parades of classic racing machines to fill the dry-roads' slot ahead of the weather closing in.

Whether this will result in some of the larger teams now deciding to boycott next year's event in protest is unknown at this stage.

Now the team turn their racing thoughts to the Gold Cup seasonal finale races at Oliver's Mount in North Yorkshire - England's only surviving road race circuit.

Rob, younger son of TT 'most races' hero Jim Hodson - who was in his pit crew - was delighted with the way he got to grips with the big Ducati.

And particularly around the Isle of Man's 37-and-three-quarter-mile long Mountain Circuit, which winds between hedges, houses and telegraph poles and has a mind-blowing 200-plus corners to learn!

Particularly as this was, save for a familiarisation afternoon at Cheshire's Oulton Park, the first time he had thrown a leg over the bike in anger.

The machine itself was a quarter of a century old, as all are at the Classic TT, which was last held as a stand-alone event proper in 2019.

And it attracted huge crowds of fans to cross the Irish Sea by Steam Packet Ferry to enjoy the amazing skill and bravery of the road riders.

Rob, 36, was philosophical about the disappointing outcome of the actual race schedule, but he diplomatically avoided adding to any spat with the organisers over the decision to freeze out the F1 race so that the two historic parades of machines could pass around the Mountain Course - proud owners, of course - waving at fans all the while.

Team owners have suggested the 'contingency' plans the race organisers had secured permission from the Isle of Man Department of Transport for - including extending the closed roads racing 'window' into the early evening - could and should have been used 'more appropriately'.

He topped the practice time leaderboard which meant he would have led off all the riders down Bray Hill from the start line.

It would have been the first time in his TT career that he would have enjoyed such a privilege.

His leaderboard topping lap was just EIGHT TENTHS of a second outside of the all-time lap record set by Kiwi TT master Bruce Anstey for the Class - on a 500cc YZR Grand Prix Yamaha - in 2017.

Former team Greenall Racing's bikes were second and third, with Manx ace Nathan Harrison and Yorkshireman Jamie Coward, on the ZXR750cc Kawasakis that Rob had previously campaigned in the Classic Classes.

Rob's Key Racing team-mate, Irishman Mike Browne, suffered from technical issues with his identical machine, up to and including breakdowns.

The big bike classes were also very eagerly awaited by the thousands of travelling race fans because of Michael Dunlop's last-minute decision to sign for the Wiz Norton team, racing the very same 588cc Rotary engined class of bike his late father Robert Dunlop had such success with.

Particularly because of its truly unique racing ''howl'' on 200mph full throttle.

Rob said: "I set that time on my second lap, the flyer, which offered so much hope. Because of the weather I only did four laps of practice qualifying - 150 miles - all week.

"And they were completed with some problems, so there was plenty of room for improvement and a very real crack at Bruce's existing Lap Record for the classics. But never mind...there is always next time.

"On Classic Senior Race day the bike was prepped and even faster than it was ready for the race. 'Unfortunately the weather had other ideas and put a stop to us racing the SMT by Key Racing Ducati.

"But I would like to say a massive thanks to everyone who got us onto the grid, especially my dad, Jim Hodson, his race engineer Paul Ashton, Sean and Leon for all their graft on the 916."