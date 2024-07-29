New girls football league launches in Wigan this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wigan Youth League has been granted a sanction to provide a Girls only football league on Saturdays from September. By way of introducing itself, the league ran a Girls Festival of football on 26th July at William Fosters Football hub in Ince. 280 Girls took part competing for the Wigan Cup at U8, U10, U11 and U12. Local clubs Hindley Green, FC Britannia and Cherrybrook won the cups.

The tournament was the idea of Jack Hammond the new Girls team representative on the Wigan Youth League Committee.

The tournament was the first one organised by the league and introduced the teams to the facilities at William Fosters were it is hoped that many of the league games will be played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hammond posted on the Wigan Youth League Facebook page after the event.

Hindley Green U8 and FC Britannia U10

I could not be happier and prouder. What a huge success the First, Wigan Girls Cup festival turned out to be.

First message from myself: “Thank you to everyone who came down today, it was amazing to see so many young, female footballers playing football in Wigan and enjoying themselves on the pitch”

A huge thank you to our referees who made the day special with how smoothly the matches were played & transitioned. Brilliant organisation from some young referees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next, my thank-you goes out to William Fosters Hub who were rushed off their feet from the minute the event started. Thank you for providing great service to the players and families.

Cherrybrook U11s and Cherrybrook U12s

A massive thank you and a huge well done to all girls who played today! All players came away as a winner.

Thank you, Vicky Johnson the support today to get things organised for this has been a whirlwind, but we executed the plan and came out with a huge success for the Wigan Youth League.

Thank you to Janet who organised the trophies and medals for the girls!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We send a huge thanks to Councillors David Molyneux and Chris Ready who attended on the day to see the positive impact Wigan was creating for Girls Football and Emmerson Boyce, Manager of the Wigan Athletic women's team, who was in attendance for the event & helped out with the presentation

Well done to our winners: Hindley Green U8s FC Britannia U10s Cherrybrook U11s Cherrybrook U12s

After months of planning the project of the Wigan Cup has now come to a close, and we look ahead to next years!!!

Feedback from the day: “Only positives from us today, brilliant format of having constant games, no standing around for hours, some brilliant young footballers on show and teams”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Park FC: “Thanks to Jack and team for organising the morning, it ran smoothly and it was great to be apart of, thank you to the referees”

Wigan Junior Latics FC: “Great tournament and a belting day. Outstanding advert for girls football today, you should be proud. Really well run too. Thank you to everyone involved today my girls loved it."

Salford storm: “The girls really enjoyed it and refs in my experience were fantastic” “Thanks! Ladybirds loved it especially medals for all will be back next year if it’s on.”

Astley Bridge Girls and Ladies Football: "Than you jack, great set up, great games and really looking forward to the leauge in September.”

Burscough Wolves / Tigers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Girls league will start in September and there is still space for teams that wish to join. Any teams interested in joining can find out more information by emailing Jack Hammond on [email protected]