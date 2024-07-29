New girls football league launches in Wigan this September
The tournament was the idea of Jack Hammond the new Girls team representative on the Wigan Youth League Committee.
The tournament was the first one organised by the league and introduced the teams to the facilities at William Fosters were it is hoped that many of the league games will be played.
Jack Hammond posted on the Wigan Youth League Facebook page after the event.
I could not be happier and prouder. What a huge success the First, Wigan Girls Cup festival turned out to be.
First message from myself: “Thank you to everyone who came down today, it was amazing to see so many young, female footballers playing football in Wigan and enjoying themselves on the pitch”
A huge thank you to our referees who made the day special with how smoothly the matches were played & transitioned. Brilliant organisation from some young referees.
Next, my thank-you goes out to William Fosters Hub who were rushed off their feet from the minute the event started. Thank you for providing great service to the players and families.
A massive thank you and a huge well done to all girls who played today! All players came away as a winner.
Thank you, Vicky Johnson the support today to get things organised for this has been a whirlwind, but we executed the plan and came out with a huge success for the Wigan Youth League.
Thank you to Janet who organised the trophies and medals for the girls!
We send a huge thanks to Councillors David Molyneux and Chris Ready who attended on the day to see the positive impact Wigan was creating for Girls Football and Emmerson Boyce, Manager of the Wigan Athletic women's team, who was in attendance for the event & helped out with the presentation
Well done to our winners: Hindley Green U8s FC Britannia U10s Cherrybrook U11s Cherrybrook U12s
After months of planning the project of the Wigan Cup has now come to a close, and we look ahead to next years!!!
Feedback from the day: “Only positives from us today, brilliant format of having constant games, no standing around for hours, some brilliant young footballers on show and teams”
Robin Park FC: “Thanks to Jack and team for organising the morning, it ran smoothly and it was great to be apart of, thank you to the referees”
Wigan Junior Latics FC: “Great tournament and a belting day. Outstanding advert for girls football today, you should be proud. Really well run too. Thank you to everyone involved today my girls loved it."
Salford storm: “The girls really enjoyed it and refs in my experience were fantastic” “Thanks! Ladybirds loved it especially medals for all will be back next year if it’s on.”
Astley Bridge Girls and Ladies Football: "Than you jack, great set up, great games and really looking forward to the leauge in September.”
Burscough Wolves / Tigers
The Girls league will start in September and there is still space for teams that wish to join. Any teams interested in joining can find out more information by emailing Jack Hammond on [email protected]
The Wigan youth league in partnership with William Fosters football hub and its two partner clubs, Hindley Juniors and FC Britannia will be setting up a Wildcats Centre at William Fosters on a Saturday morning to encourage Girls without teams to come down and have fun playing football with the view to joining a team as and when they feel ready to do so.
