New Wigan Warriors arrival George Burgess 'will add that edge'

George Burgess checked-in at Wigan yesterday - and was instantly tipped to help make Wigan a force in 2020.

The English prop, recruited from NRL heavyweights Souths, toured the Robin Park facilities as he settles into the area.

Pre-season training officially starts this Friday.

And later that evening, Burgess will help launch the new Warriors home kit - which he is expected to excel at on the pitch.

Forward Liam Farrell, who has played alongside the 27-year-old in the England side, said: "As well as the size and strength, George will make us look more physical and help us dominate teams more.

"We’ve got a lot of good, aggressive players at the moment but he’ll add that edge to us where we can get a quicker ruck and get some momentum about us.

"I think he’ll be a big presence for us.

"When you've got some momentum with your forward pack it's easier to play."

Burgess and fellow new recruit Mitch Clark will be at Warriors World on Friday, from 6pm to 8pm, when the new home shirt will be on sale. Images of the new kit - produced by hummel - will be released at 10am earlier that day and the away kit will be revealed the following Thursday.

Meanwhile, although Wigan only report back for pre-season training on Friday, many frontline players have been filtering back in over the past few days.

Younger players started back at the start of this month but many senior figures, including Thomas Leuluai, Joe Burgess and Dom Manfredi, have been back in early.

"I like to tick over, a few of the lads are back in now to make sure we're ready for the official start," added Farrell.

"I'm glad I've had the rest, it's good to come into pre-season off the back of being fit and not being injury."