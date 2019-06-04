Adrian Lam in 1995

Nine Wigan players who represented Queensland in State of Origin

Ahead of the start of the 2019 State of Origin series, we look at the nine players who have represented both Wigan and Queensland.


Next week, we'll profile the ex-Wigan players who have figured for New South Wales...

The centre, who played at Wigan from 1991-92, played 20 Origin matches from 1982.

1. Gene Miles

Pictured during a fancy dress night with Wigan, where he played from 1985-86 at the height of his success.

2. Greg Dowling

The Pearl had two seasons at Wigan from 2000, having figured 11 times for Queensland as well as two during the Super League war.

3. Steve Renouf

A Challenge Cup winner with Wigan in 2002, the journeyman stand-off played for Queensland between 1993 and 2000.

4. Julian O'Neill

