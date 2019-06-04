Nine Wigan players who represented Queensland in State of Origin
Ahead of the start of the 2019 State of Origin series, we look at the nine players who have represented both Wigan and Queensland.
Next week, we'll profile the ex-Wigan players who have figured for New South Wales...
1. Gene Miles
The centre, who played at Wigan from 1991-92, played 20 Origin matches from 1982.
2. Greg Dowling
Pictured during a fancy dress night with Wigan, where he played from 1985-86 at the height of his success.
3. Steve Renouf
The Pearl had two seasons at Wigan from 2000, having figured 11 times for Queensland as well as two during the Super League war.
4. Julian O'Neill
A Challenge Cup winner with Wigan in 2002, the journeyman stand-off played for Queensland between 1993 and 2000.
