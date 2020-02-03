No action to be taken against Warriors ace

Warriors forward Morgan Smithies will face no further action following an allegation of eye gouging during last week's win over Warrington.



Smithies had been placed on report following Blake Austin’s on-field allegation.

However, the RFL’s match review panel will be taking no further action, with the evidence proving inconclusive.

Austin didn’t want to pursue the matter.

Meanwhile, Warrington prop Chris Hill has picked up a three-match ban for his high shot on Sam Powell during the same game.

Hill was found guilty of a Grade C high tackle.