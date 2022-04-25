Crown Springs celebrate after beating Ince Rose Bridge 26-22 in the final of the Ken Gee Cup on Sunday 29th of May 1988 at Central Park.

RETRO SPORT: Wigan amateur rugby through the years

We have been plundering the sporting archives of the Wigan Observer and Wigan Post and have come up with this treasure trove of images from Wigan amateur rugby over the years

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:30 pm

We hope it brings back plenty of memories!

1. 1988

Action from the Ken Gee Cup Final between Crown Springs and Ince Rose Bridge on Sunday 29th of May 1988 at Central Park. Crown Springs were the surprise winners 26-22.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1993

Orrell St. James ARLFC with the trophy after beating Crown Springs 26-14 in the Ken Gee Cup Final at Central Park on Saturday 22nd of May 1993.

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1973

Action from Springfield v Pilkington Recs in the Ken Gee Cup Amateur Rugby League semi-final at Central Park on Monday 11th of June 1973.

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 2001

Hindley celebrate winning the Ken Gee Cup Final after beating St. Pat's "A" team 16-12 at Orrell on Sunday 10th of June 2001.

Photo: Frank Orrell

