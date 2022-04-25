RETRO SPORT: Wigan amateur rugby through the years

We hope it brings back plenty of memories!
1. 1988
Action from the Ken Gee Cup Final between Crown Springs and Ince Rose Bridge on Sunday 29th of May 1988 at Central Park.
Crown Springs were the surprise winners 26-22.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1993
Orrell St. James ARLFC with the trophy after beating Crown Springs 26-14 in the Ken Gee Cup Final at Central Park on Saturday 22nd of May 1993.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1973
Action from Springfield v Pilkington Recs in the Ken Gee Cup Amateur Rugby League semi-final at Central Park on Monday 11th of June 1973.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 2001
Hindley celebrate winning the Ken Gee Cup Final after beating St. Pat's "A" team 16-12 at Orrell on Sunday 10th of June 2001.
Photo: Frank Orrell