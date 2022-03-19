Looking into the Wigan Post photographic archives to find Wigan Athletic in action in 1980-1985
By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th March 2022, 12:48 pm
Wigan Athletic goalkeeper John Brown shows his Player of the Year trophy to fans before the match against Halifax Town at Springfield Park in the Division 4 fixture on Saturday 12th of April 1980. Latics won the match 3-1 with Neil Davids, Peter Houghton and Mick Quinn getting the goals.
Wigan Athletic striker Mick Quinn scores in the 3-1 defeat of Halifax Town at Springfield Park in the Division 4 fixture on Saturday 12th of April 1980.
Neil Davids and Peter Houghton scored the other goals.
Wigan Athletic's new manager Bryan Hamilton points the way with trainer Kenny Banks scratching his head during the match against Bournemouth in the Division 3 clash at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of March 1985. Latics lost the game 1-2 with Paul Jewell scoring their goal.
Wigan Athletic forward, Eamon O'Keefe, in control during the Division 3 match against Huddersfield Town at Springfield Park on Monday 3rd of January 1983.
David Lowe and Eamon O'Keefe got the goals as Latics won 2-0.
Wigan Athletic players celebrating the win over Chelsea in the League Cup 3rd round tie at Springfield Park on Wednesday 11th of November 1981 are, left to right, Clive Evans, Alex Cribley, Mark Wignall and Kevin Sheldon.
Latics won the match 4-2 against 2nd Division Chelsea with goals from Mark Wignall(2), Clive Evans and Les Bradd.
Wigan Athletic mid-fielder Tommy Gore celebrates his headed goal against Bury in a Division 4 match at Springfield Park on Saturday 20th of September 1980.
Latics won 2-1 with both goals from Tommy Gore.
Wigan Athletic forward Steve Johnson slots home a penalty to give Latics a 1-0 win over Lincoln City in a Division 3 match at Springfield Park on Tuesday 18th of September 1984.
Wigan Athletic striker, Peter Houghton, battles for the ball against Hereford United during the Division 4 match at Springfield Park on Saturday 7th of November 1981.
The match was a 1-1 draw with Graham Barrow getting the Latic's goal.
The ball sticks in the mud for Wigan Athletic striker Mick Quinn in the Division 4 match against Torquay United at a flooded Springfield Park on Saturday 21st of March 1981.
Latics won the game 2-0 with goals from Bob Hutchinson and an own goal.
China's captain, Lin Luofeng, and Latic's captain, Eamonn O'Keefe, exchange pennants before the friendly match at Springfield Park on Saturday 14th of August 1982.
The match was a 1-1 draw.
Wigan Athletic winger David Lowe in a foot ballet duel against Derby County in the Division 3 clash at Springfield Park on Saturday 20th of April 1985. The match was a 2-2 draw with Warren Aspinall and Steve Walsh getting Latic's goals.
Forward Peter Houghton heads for goal against Aldershot in a Division 4 match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1980.
Latics won 1-0 with Jeff Wright scoring.
Wigan Athletic striker Warren Aspinall scores from the penalty spot in the Division 3 match against Bournemouth at Springfield Park on Saturday 21st of September 1985. Latics won the match 3-0 with Aspinall scoring two penalties and Mike Newell the other goal.
Wigan Athletic forward Mick Quinn stretches for the ball against Aldershot in a Division 4 match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1980.
Latics won 1-0 with Jeff Wright scoring.
Wigan Athletic defender Steve Walsh challenges for the ball against Bournemouth in the Division 3 match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of March 1985. Latics lost the game 1-2 with Paul Jewell scoring their goal.
Wigan Athletic full-back Wayne Aspinall, brother of Warren, gets in a shot at goal against Plymouth Argyle in the Division 3 match at Springfield Park on Tuesday 3rd of April 1984. The game was a 1-1 draw with Stephen Johnson netting for Latics.
Wigan Athletic centre-half Colin Methven heads for goal in the Division 3 match against Bournemouth at Springfield Park on Saturday 21st of September 1985. Latics won the match 3-0 with two penalties from Warren Aspinall and a goal from Mike Newell.
Paul Jewell battles for the ball with John Butler looking on in the Division 3 match against Bradford City at Valley Parade which Latics lost 4-2 on Saturday 12th of January 1985 with Alex Cribley and Mike Newell scoring Latic's goals.
On May 11th of that year 56 people died in the fire that engulfed the main stand during Bradford's match against Lincoln City.
Wigan Athletic striker, David Lowe, heads home his goal against Lincoln City in the Division 3 match at Springfield Park on Saturday 15th of January 1983.
Graham Barrow scored the other goal in a 2-1 win.
Wigan Athletic centre-forward Steve Johnson gets a header on target watched by Graham Barrow in the Division 3 match against Preston North End at Springfield Park on Saturday 29th of December 1984.
Latics won 2-0 with Steve Johnson and David Lowe scoring.
Wigan Athletic centre-forward Les Bradd in a mid air battle against Telford United in the FA Cup 1st round match at Springfield Park on Sunday 21st of November 1982 which ended in a 0-0 draw.