Nothing to say Wigan Warriors can't win a Grand Final, says Joe Bullock

Joe Bullock is adamant Wigan can make a late charge to the Grand Final.

The Warriors are ninth in the table after a poor Super League campaign.

But prop Bullock believes they will soon nudge into a top-five play-offs spot if they can string a run of good results together – starting with tomorrow’s game at Hull KR.

He said: “People will always jump on the bandwagon of negativity, but it’s a long season.

“We have a lot to improve on, we realise that – but we could be a different team by end of the year. It all begins now, and making small steps.

“When you go into a losing streak you can fall into bad habits, but good teams break out of those and there’s nothing to say Wigan can’t win a Grand Final from this position.

“It’s been a competitive league this year and we’re not been far off. We’ve got a good opportunity to goon a good run and get some points, and climb the league.

“We’re not performing as well as we should be, individually we’ve had to look at ourselves.”