Nou Camp game can grow Super League, says Wigan Warriors' Joe Greenwood

Joe Greenwood is determined to grasp the chance to boost Super League’s profile in Saturday’s ground-breaking showdown at Camp Nou.

Their game against Catalans has attracted much more attention than a regular competition game.

And with football giants Barcelona FC helping to market the game, it is hoped many neutrals will go along to see what the fuss is about – and help set a new record crowd for a Super League game of more than 25,000.

Greenwood is excited about the prospect of facing the Dragons in such a landmark occasion.

And he says the players realise the responsibility they have to try and win over a few new supporters.

He said: “This is massive for the sport, it’s only going to grow it.

“It’s great that Barcelona football club have got behind it and are trying to promote it.

“I reckon there will be a lot of supporters from Barcelona who will be pushing it and saying, ‘Come and have a look at this, it’s a different sport playing’.

“Hopefully we can turn a few heads and keep growing the game, it will be a good game and we can produce some good rugby to turn heads for fans and change them into rugby league supporters.

“We’re also taking a lot of Wigan fans over there and for some of them it will be their holiday for the year, so we want to make it as great as we can for them.”

Greenwood has already played at some iconic venues – here and in Australia during his NRL stint with Gold Coast Titans – and has the Magic Weekend date against Warrington, at Liverpool’s Anfield, to look forward to the following week.

“Doing something different and exciting is always good,” he said.

“The Nou Camp is massive and there’s also Anfield as well.

“They’re big venues and they’ll hopefully see a lot of people in the stadium and they’ll be buzzing.

“It’s exciting for people in their careers as well. Not many people get that chance.”

Wigan are expecting to take around 4,000 fans over to Barcelona for the game.

Adrian Lam will today address the media and provide any injury updates.

The Warriors will fly out to Barcelona tomorrow.

Ben Thaler will take charge of Saturday’s game, kick-off 4.30pm locally (3.30pm UK).