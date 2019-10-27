Oliver Gildart disappointed after being ruled out of rest of Great Britain tour

Oliver Gildart cursed his bad luck after being ruled out for the rest of Great Britain's tour.

The centre - ever-present for Wigan this season - dislocated his shoulder in Great Britain's 14-6 defeat to Tonga on Saturday.

After scans today, GB management confirmed he will miss the remaining Tests against New Zealand (two) and Papua New Guinea.

"I played 35 games for Wigan this year, not missed a minute, and got this in the biggest game," said Gildart, who suffered the injury during a second-half tackle.

"I've never had anything like this before so I knew something was up.

"I managed to click it back into place.

"The physio said because it's gone back in, that's a good sign, and you can rehab it and play a few weeks later.

"But obviously we've only three games to go, so... it's just one of those things.

"It meant everything to play for Great Britain, I set myself that goal for this year and I got picked, it was one of the best feelings of my life to make my debut.

"But that feeling is counteracted by this feeling now."

GB management have confirmed there are no plans to replace Gildart in the squad - a decision has yet to be made whether he will remain on tour or return home early. Hull FC's Jake Connor would seem the most likely candidate to take his place against Michael Maguire's Kiwis.

St Helens prop Luke Thompson, a former school-mate of Gildart at St Edmund Arrowsmith, will have a rib injury treated and remains in the squad.