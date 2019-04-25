Only one Wigan Warriors player collects Steve Prescott Man of Steel points from Salford win

Joe Greenwood was the only Wigan player who picked up any Steve Prescott Man of Steel points from their thrilling 30-26 victory at Salford on Monday.

Greenwood, who scored two tries in the tense win, collected two points.

Salford's influential halfback Jackson Hastings was adjudged to have been the best player on the pitch, collecting maximum three points. Salford's Adam Walker got one point.

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel received a makeover this year. A former player, chosen from a select panel, watches each Super League game and awards point to the three best players - three points down to one - which are accrued over the season.

There are no Wigan players in the top 12 on the leaderboard.

Warrington's Blake Austin (15 points) leads the award rankings, one point ahead of St Helens' James Roby, with Wakefield's David Fifita (13 points) and four playyers tied on 12 points: Hastings, Stefan Ratchford (Warrington), Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) and Lachlan Coote (St Helens).