Only one Wigan Warriors player makes the Super League Dream Team

Liam Farrell is flying the flag for Wigan Warriors in Super League's Dream Team for 2019.

The second row has enjoyed a phenomenal run of form since returning to the side after injury.

Indeed, his return to the fold coincided exactly with Wigan's upturn in fortunes, which saw them rise from the bottom half of the table to their second-placed finish.

League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens have five representatives, with Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils each having two call-ups.

The Dream Team was selected by the Man of Steel panellists from a shortlist created by the season-long points-based system.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: "The Dream Team tells the story of the Super League season and this has perhaps been the best ever.

"We've seen the dominance of a brilliant St Helens, the emerging challenge from Salford Red Devils and a spread of talent from other clubs which has underlined the competitiveness and unpredictability of the league."

The 2019 Super League Dream Team

Full-back: Lachlan Coote (St Helens)

Winger: Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Centre: Kevin Naiqama (St Helens)

Centre: Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos)

Winger: Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Half-back: Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves)

Half-back: Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils)

Prop: Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

Hooker: Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Prop: Luke Thompson (St Helens)

Second-row: Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils)

Second-row: Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Loose forward: Morgan Knowles (St Helens)