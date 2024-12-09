Optimum Partners with Wigan Athletic’s Past Player Association to Celebrate Club Legends
Current Latics manager and former player Shaun Maloney will personally present the teamwear to some of the club’s most celebrated past players. Among those attending the event are players who represented Wigan Athletic during the 60s, 70s, and 80s, many of whom played hundreds of games and helped shape the club’s history.
Speaking about the partnership, Optimum Managing Director Sean Deane said:“We are delighted to partner with Wigan Athletic’s Past Player Association to celebrate the club’s rich heritage. These players gave so much to Wigan Athletic, and it’s a privilege to partner with the Past Players Asociation to recognise their contributions with this honorary teamwear.”
The upcoming Wigan Athletic Past Players Christmas party promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together past and current players to celebrate the enduring legacy of Wigan Athletic and it's rich history.
