Aerial shots show full damage to much-loved community club’s pitches

By Josh McAllister
Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 12:43 BST
Much-loved rugby league community club Wigan St Judes have been victims of pitch damage due to anti-social behaviour.

New and exclusive aerial pictures, taken by Brian King, show the full damage to the club’s facilities inflicted by off-road bikes.

Wigan St Judes, one of the largest rugby league community clubs with more than 20 teams, recently shared on Facebook: “Numerous times this has happened, but, it’s not just about the pitches, we have off-road bikes flying up and down the grassed areas on game days where there are lots of children playing, hurling abuse at anyone that confronts them. It really is beyond dangerous and out of control!

“As a club we are working towards solving this, it really can’t go on!”

The club are looking at exploring avenues to prevent future damage, including potential fundraising to help support.

Aerial shots of the damage at Wigan St Judes

Aerial shots of the damage at Wigan St Judes Photo: Brian King

2. Aerial shots of the damage at Wigan St Judes

. Photo: Brian King

3. Aerial shots of the damage at Wigan St Judes

. Photo: Brian King

4. Aerial shots of the damage at Wigan St Judes

. Photo: Brian King

