Greaves claimed back-to-back titles in Events 17 & 18 to set up a thrilling finale in the race for World Championship qualification, as she trailed Fallon Sherrock by £250 ahead of the year’s final two Women’s Series events.

However, Greaves extended her winning run on the PDC Women’s Series to 52 matches to seal an Ally Pally debut, prevailing in Events 19 & 20 to qualify alongside Order of Merit leader Lisa Ashton.

Beau Greaves made history at Robin Park at the weekend

Greaves remarkably didn’t feature in the year’s first 12 events, but after winning four consecutive titles in Hildesheim back in August, she repeated the feat at Robin Park to create more history with eight tournament victories in a row.

“It’s a brilliant day for me,” said Greaves, who will become the youngest woman to feature at the World Darts Championship in December.

“I did not think I would get to Ally Pally at all. I felt like such an underdog and I’m still in shock. It hasn’t sunk in yet.

“You have got to beat the best to be the best. I’m so happy. It’s such a massive achievement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greaves kicked off Sunday’s action with a record-breaking Event 19 victory, posting the highest average by a female player to defeat Sherrock in a spectacular final.

The teenage sensation averaged 107.86 to close out a thrilling 5-3 victory.

Sherrock shared the opening six legs of a high-quality final, although she missed her chance to break when needing 81 in leg seven.

Greaves took out a brilliant 148 and then followed three 140s with an 81 finish for an 11-darter to wrap up another title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doncaster darter was imperious throughout Event 19, averaging 94 across seven matches to scoop the £1,000 prize.

Greaves followed a whitewash win over Debra Watling by averaging 99 in a 4-2 victory over Evonne Taylor, before breezing past Sarah Roberts and Corrine Hammond.

She then battled past Kirsty Hutchinson 4-2 in the last eight, and a 94 average was enough to complete a 5-3 success against Natalie Gilbert in the semi-finals.

Greaves’ Event 19 success gave her a £150 cushion over Sherrock - with Ashton, who succumbed to Sherrock in the last four, already assured of her place at Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherrock’s defeat to Mikuru Suzuki in the last 16 of Event 20 ended her hopes of qualification.

But Greaves stormed through to the final for the loss of only three legs by dispatching Lorraine Hyde, Annmarie Potts, Rachel Brooks and Christine Readhead.

The 18-year-old then produced her second ton-plus average of the afternoon in a 4-1 victory over Ashton, before a five-leg demolition of Robyn Byrne set up another final showdown against Suzuki.

Although Suzuki avoided the whitewash, Greaves followed up her second 180 with a two-dart 64 kill to triumph with another 14-dart leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton - who scooped seven Women’s Series titles in 2022 - will make her fourth appearance at the World Darts Championship, while Greaves will become the seventh different woman to feature in the sport’s biggest event.