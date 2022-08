The Wigan Borough athlete finished her first round heat in a time of 2:00.18.

Hodgkinson will now compete for the gold medal at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday.

After the race she told the BBC: “I did the best I can, and the crowd itself here is amazing, it’s really nice to have their support. I’m glad to have this round done and now on to the final.

Keely Hodgkinson (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)