Darts icon is Wigan Athletic's latest celebrity fan!

With the Players Championship 3 and 4 taking place across the road at Robin Park, Sherrock and fellow throwers Jamie Clark and Cameron Menzies took the opportunity to catch Leam Richardson's men in action.

And despite the cold weather, she would have enjoyed Stephen Humphrys hitting the bullseye and ensuring three priceless points.

"Went to football for the first time," she tweeted. "I became an ice cube afterwards!"

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fallon Sherrock and pals take in the Latics game on Saturday

On the oche, Joe Cullen was the main man as he made it back-to-back ProTour titles with victory on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cullen comfortably defeated Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-1 in Sunday's final, continuing his incredible start to 2022, adding to his maiden televised title at the Masters in January.

Victory at Players Championships 3 and 4 sees Cullen go 14 games unbeaten, scooping £24,000 in prize money and becoming one of the most in-form players in the sport.

"I've felt so much better today, a lot more comfortable," said Cullen after Sunday's win.

"I'm just playing well at the minute and people know I can turn it on at any point.

"I won't get carried away but even when I'm playing poorly I seem to be winning.

"Things are going well but it might not last forever so I'm just taking it as it comes."

The Premier League star began the day with a 6-3 win over Peter Hudson, before victories over Luke Woodhouse and Jermaine Wattimena followed.

Cullen then showed even more quality, averaging 102.52 and 103.17 in defeating Keegan Brown and Rob Cross respectively to set up a semi-final clash with world number one Gerwyn Price.

He then defied Price's average of 102.29 and came from 4-2 down to defeat the former World Champion 7-5 to secure his second final in two consecutive days.

Cullen made a statement of intent in the opening stages of the final, taking out back-to-back ton-plus finishes of 104 and 121 respectively to lead Van den Bergh 2-0.

The Belgian then won what would be his only leg of the match before Cullen reeled off six legs on the spin to take home the title, sealing the win with a marvellous 127 checkout on the bull.

Elsewhere at Players Championship 4, Michael van Gerwen had another early exit, losing out in the second round to Menzies and world champion Peter Wright was whitewashed in round three by Ryan Joyce.

On Saturday, Cullen had defeated Damon Heta 8-4 in the final.

While not at his explosive best, Cullen enjoyed convincing early wins over Florian Hempel, Gordon Mathers and Vincent van der Voort, and held off Daryl Gurney's fightback in a 6-4 win in the last 16.

He then averaged over 101 in a narrow 6-5 quarter-final comeback win over Jose de Sousa, sealing victory with a 12-darter after finding himself 3-1 down at one stage.

Cullen also found himself two legs down in his semi-final with Connor Scutt before turning a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 lead with four straight legs and then closing out a 7-5 win.

However, he dominated the early stages of the final with Heta, taking leads of 2-0 and 5-1 before the Australian pulled back to 5-4.

The 10th leg proved crucial as Heta missed his chance to level, with Cullen capitalising to regain breathing space before winning the next two to close out the title.

Heta had been bidding to win his second Players Championship title, having defeated Cullen in the final as he claimed his previous success in 2020.

The Australian was in outstanding form throughout Saturday's event, following up a 99 average in his opening win over Josh Rock with five superb ton-plus averages.

They included a memorable 109 average in a 7-4 semi-final win over Van Gerwen, while he also defied a nine-dart finish from Matt Campbell in claiming a 6-4 second round success.

Van Gerwen saw off Dutch rival Raymond van Barneveld and reigning UK Open champion James Wade during his run to the semi-finals.

Youngster Scutt enjoyed an encouraging run to the semi-finals only a month after securing his PDC Tour Card, while emerging Irish ace Keane Barry joined former ProTour event winners De Sousa, Wade and Hindley's Joe Murnan in the last eight.

Price joined Premier League rivals Clayton and Michael Smith as well as European champion Cross in suffering first round exits on Saturday.