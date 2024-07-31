GALLERY: 13 of the best pics as Aspinall blows the roof off UFC Manchester with 60-second demolition
By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 11:52 BST
Atherton’s Tom Aspinall stole the show at UFC 304 in Manchester at the weekend with a brutal KO of Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes, as our fab pics show...
1. ASPINALL-BLAYDES - UFC MANCHESTER
.Photo: Getty
2. ASPINALL-BLAYDES - UFC MANCHESTER
.Photo: Getty
3. ASPINALL-BLAYDES - UFC MANCHESTER
.Photo: Getty
4. ASPINALL-BLAYDES - UFC MANCHESTER
.Photo: Getty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.