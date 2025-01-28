Heartbreak: Community club victims of more pitch damage after anti-social behaviour

The pitch damage at Wigan St Judes due to anti-social behaviour

Community rugby league club Wigan St Judes have suffered more pitch damage due to anti-social behaviour.

The club say they are working towards solving the issue and securing a safer space, with off-road bikes recently ruining the facilities.

One of the biggest rugby league community clubs in the country with more than 20 teams from juniors to under-18s, open age, womens and masters, Wigan St Judes were forced to reverse fixtures last year after the same damage was made to the pitches, financially impacting the club.

An update from the club on Facebook read: “Numerous times this has happened, but, it’s not just about the pitches, we have off-road bikes flying up and down the grassed areas on game days where there are lots of children playing, hurling abuse at anyone that confronts them. It really is beyond dangerous and out of control!

“As a club we are working towards solving this, it really can’t go on!”

Wigan St Judes are looking at exploring avenues to prevent future damage, including potential fundraising to help support, while fellow community clubs Wigan St Patricks, Westhoughton Lions and Woolston Rovers have shown support online following the post on Facebook.

Wigan St Pats added: “Beyond disgraceful! As always, Wigan St Patricks will help and support in any way we can.”

