Heartbreak: Community club victims of more pitch damage after anti-social behaviour

By Josh McAllister
Published 28th Jan 2025, 16:49 BST
The pitch damage at Wigan St Judes due to anti-social behaviourThe pitch damage at Wigan St Judes due to anti-social behaviour
The pitch damage at Wigan St Judes due to anti-social behaviour
Community rugby league club Wigan St Judes have suffered more pitch damage due to anti-social behaviour.

The club say they are working towards solving the issue and securing a safer space, with off-road bikes recently ruining the facilities.

One of the biggest rugby league community clubs in the country with more than 20 teams from juniors to under-18s, open age, womens and masters, Wigan St Judes were forced to reverse fixtures last year after the same damage was made to the pitches, financially impacting the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The new Luke Littler? Wigan tot tipped for darts stardom

An update from the club on Facebook read: “Numerous times this has happened, but, it’s not just about the pitches, we have off-road bikes flying up and down the grassed areas on game days where there are lots of children playing, hurling abuse at anyone that confronts them. It really is beyond dangerous and out of control!

“As a club we are working towards solving this, it really can’t go on!”

Wigan St Judes are looking at exploring avenues to prevent future damage, including potential fundraising to help support, while fellow community clubs Wigan St Patricks, Westhoughton Lions and Woolston Rovers have shown support online following the post on Facebook.

Wigan St Pats added: “Beyond disgraceful! As always, Wigan St Patricks will help and support in any way we can.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As previously reported this week, an operation targeting anti-social behaviour on motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes in Wigan has already seen officers seize another 14 bikes and make four arrests after a four-day crackdown this month.

Related topics:WiganFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice