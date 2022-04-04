With teams ranging from U6s to open age, they are one of 10 local clubs to benefit from the programme.

Ben Brookfield, U6’s coach and secretary at Hindley Green, says the support has been hugely appreciated and will allow the club to invest in new equipment to develop its players.

He says: “We really appreciate the grant from the Supporters Project and it’s a massive bonus for ourselves.

Hindley Green Football Club have benefitted from the grassroots grant

“It will enable us as a club and for its young players to bring in new equipment and training aids whether that’s footballs, slalom poles or cones. It’s a massive bonus for us and we’re chuffed to bits that the project selected us as one of the clubs to benefit.

“For me it's such a positive thing to see a team like Wigan Athletic and supporters choosing to support local grassroots clubs.

“We’re all volunteers here and we really appreciate the support and it’s great to see such a massive club help us in this way.”

The project has seen the Wigan Athletic Supporters Club and Wigan Athletic Community Trust come together to improve three key areas across the borough including grassroots football, following the fundraising efforts of Latics supporters through the ‘Save Wigan Athletic Crowdfunder.’

The selected clubs have been given grants of £2,000 each, thanks to the project and the match funding of Wigan Council, who are also supporting the initiative.

Councillor Jim Moodie, lead member for leisure and public health at Wigan Council, said: “Being here (at Hindley Green FC) has been fantastic and the people that volunteer to run these clubs are the backbone of sport in the Wigan & Leigh area.

“Hopefully the money can assist clubs in whatever way they feel is best for them.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult for a whole range of different reasons so it’s great to get people back into sport and physical activity so we will always continue to support grassroots football.”