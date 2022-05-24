Jim Hodson

The 60-year-old from Bryn has been taking part in the event for the last 40 years.

Hodson says he’s looking forward to getting back in action after Covid-19 caused disruption to the TT during the last two years.

He said: “Everyone is excited about returning to the TT after the absence, it’s going to be good.

“I just love the TT Races, it’s unique and more real friendly races. Everyone is all together in the paddock. Most of the teams help each other out, it’s a real great family atmosphere.

This year I’m competing in the Super Sport Class and the Super Twin Class. My son Rob is racing in the Super Bike and Super Stock, as well as the same classes as I am. So that’s something a little bit different, a father and son being in the same races.

“We’re competitive against each other to be honest, but that’s the way you have to be when you’re on track.

“Every year when I go, the first thing is to finish a race because it’s a long way round, and then just finishing in the best possible position. It would be nice to finish in the top 10 in the Super Twins, that’s what I’m aiming for.

The TT takes place between May 28 and June 11 this year following its enforced hiatus across the last few years.

Hodson will be competing under the Racing for Life banner, which is run by a former nurse Denise Chesworth, raising money and awareness for Cancer Research.

“One of my sponsors, Denise, had cancer,” he added.

“We spoke about it one night, she just mentioned doing something for Cancer Research UK, and I said: ‘Yeah we can do, what are you thinking.’