Jinsei Dojo celebrates exceptional success at European Championships

A local karate group have had a major success at the welsh championships

Jinsei Dojo are celebrating a remarkable achievement following their impressive performance at the Welsh Championships where their small team of three competitors managed to be awarded 16 medals and two national championships, eight of which were gold medals.

The club, based at St Pauls Goose Green, Wigan, work as a community interest company and are striving to provide martial arts classes at an affordable price to everyone.

Chief instructor and club owner, Ames Kershaw, said: "The progress this little team from Wigan has made in the past few months has been incredible.

"From winning competitions and international titles throughout my childhood and early adulthood, I knew my purpose would be to pass everything I’ve learned onto the next generation.

"And to see them exceed my wildest expectations has been incredible."

Jinsei Dojo is also affiliated to Kanzen Karate England and is one of the largest karate bodies in the UK along with their sister organisation Kanzen Karate Scotland.

The team have also been into schools giving demonstrations of karate to local children as well as volunteering work for the community.

The club recently received 108 karate mats through Wigan Council’s brighter borough funding and have almost 20 new starters ahead of them only registering a few months ago.

Ben Pringle and Oliver Stuart are members of the Kanzen Karate England A squad and James Eden competed for the first time in 8 months after a break from karate. All boys won medals in the top three of their categories which coach Ames describes as a ‘massive achievement’ to the club.

Wigan is becoming increasingly popular for karate, and they continue to prove to be one of the best in England at every tournament.

Ames said: "These kids and I have the opportunity to go all over the world with karate and we’re always thankful. I can’t wait to see what happens next for these talented young athletes."

The team came also came back from the European Championships in Poland which saw them awarded with two bronze medals.

They will be travelling to Sweden for the World Championships next year.

For more information on the club’s upcoming competitions or to join the team visit their Facebook page.