The 20-year-old from Atherton - coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows - ran a stunning 1:57:18 on the track where she set the previous record last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But rather than basking in the glory, she was only thinking of going faster.

Keely Hodgkinson celebrates her new British indoor record in the 800m

"I've had time to calm down," she said. "It's a British record so I can't complain.

"But you know when you are capable of so much more. I'm a bit gutted. I felt I was on pace but in the last 50m it got away from me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Dina Asher-Smith insists she has moved on from her year of heartbreak after setting a new British 60m record.

The 27-year-old beat Daryll Neita into second, breaking her own British 60m record in the heats when she ran 7.03 seconds and clocked 7.05secs in the final.

It came after last year's frustration and heartache. She lost her grandmother, Sislyn, before the World Championships and went on to finish fourth in the 100m and third in the 200m in Eugene before a hamstring injury dashed Great Britain's relay chances and forced her to miss the Commonwealth Games.

She then pulled up with cramp in the 100m final at the European Championships, leaving her unable to defend her title, although she did win 200m silver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand how it looks publicly. Normally we do well to separate track life and our personal life, but sometimes things are so big, you can't help the response," said Asher-Smith.

"It was a really challenging year for me in 2022 but - and I know this sounds crazy - it was not really physical. It was more as a human being.

"We're all humans, we all have the ups and downs of adult life and that's just it really. So all I'm hoping for now is easy - no major life events for like the next two years and that'll be great.

"But I'm happy and I'm just really excited for the outdoors. I'm really excited to go into training. I've got a few days off now then we're going to get ready for 100m and 200m."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neita ran 7.13 in the final to come behind Asher-Smith but is the favourite for the 60m title at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, which start on Thursday, with her compatriot not competing.

She said: "Indoors for me was just about sharpening up my 60m and I just want to get closer to having a good acceleration in my 100m race. So I'm really excited and I think it's looking good heading outdoors."

Laura Muir missed out on Maria Mutola's 1,000m world record - exactly 24 years after it was set.

The 29-year-old ran 2:34.53 to win the race but fell short of one of her main targets in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the men's 60m Adam Gemili came second behind Charles Dobson after two false starts disqualified Jeremiah Azu, Ojie Edoburun and Richard Akinyebo.