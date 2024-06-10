Keely Hodgkinson makes huge statement in the heats of the Euros in Rome

Keely Hodgkinson showed why she's red-hot favourite for the 800m at the European Championships

Keely Hodgkinson is safely through to the semi-finals of the 800m at the European Championships in Rome.

The 22-year-old from Atherton - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows - barely broke sweat as she qualified in a time of 2:02.46.

"The heats for me are always about conserving energy, but some people are also trying to run their best race," she said in the mixed zone after the race.

"So you don't want to get complacent, or caught out, or tripped up, and I'm just happy to get through with no problems."

Hodgkinson's time was seven seconds slower than she ran in the Eugene Diamond League a fortnight ago, when she sent out a warning to the rest of the world in Olympic year.

She's clearly back to her best after an injury scare late last year.

"I didn't run for nine whole weeks from November to January," she said. "'I tore a ligament and tendon and a little bit of my hamstring around the knee area.

"For the first two weeks, I couldn't even do any cardio because I couldn't bend my knee. It was torture. It wasn't ideal.

"Getting towards January, I was getting a bit 'it's fine but it's not fine. I'm not running yet'. But I had to be patient.

"Knees are a tricky one. If you get it wrong you can be out for a long time.

"But it was a blessing in disguise because it allowed me to put together back-to-back weeks of getting my endurance, getting stronger and getting my speed.

"I really feel like this year is hopefully the best I've ever been."

Hodgkinson is also determined to give the Euros her full focus despite the Olympics looking large later in the summer.

"When you're fit and healthy you might as well take the opportunities,' she added. "If I can defend my title that will be great as a stepping stone.

"Coming into the Europeans, I'll always respect the competition but I am four seconds clear of the next person. So how do I keep the motivation high? I want to attack every race.