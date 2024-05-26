Keely Hodgkinson rocks the world on her opening 800m run of the year to send Olympic statement
The 22-year-old from Atherton - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter, and his wife Jenny Meadows - has been concentrating on 400m so far this year, to work on her speed.
But in a world-class field in Eugene, Oregon, she scorched to victory at the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic.
With 150m to go, she left world champion Mary Moraa for dead to hit the tape in a world lead time of 1:55.78 - the third fastest time she has run.
Fellow Brit Jemma Reekie took third, with Olympic champion Athing Mu watching on after pulling out in midweek with a sore hamstring.
"I knew I was in this kind of shape coming into it," said Hodgkinson after the race. "But it doesn't really matter when you're racing these girls - it's all about what they're going to do, what are you going to do... all that tactics and stuff.
"I just learned to enjoy it. I think that's a bit part of it and I just can't wait to keep coming out here, producing good times, producing good races and just being consistent.
"And I think that final in Paris is going to be insane. But I just hope to be a part of it and really challenge for the top place."
