Keely Hodgkinson sends out another statement of intent ahead of Paris Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson continued her unbeaten start to the season by taking victory in the women's 800m at the FBK Games in Holland.

The 22-year-old from Atherton - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows - used the event to fine-tune her preparations for the Paris Olympic Games, which get underway at the end of this month.

And she sent out a real statement of intent with an imperious performance, which saw her lead from the front, in a winning time of 1:57.36.

Prudence Sekgodiso was second in 1:58.75, while Abbey Caldwell claimed third with a season's best time of 1:58.79.

Hodgkinson is one of Team GB’s biggest hopes of a medal for Paris.