Keely Hodgkinson set for Olympics after British Championship success
Teenager Keely Hodgkinson secured a place at this summer's Olympics after becoming the women's 800m British champion.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 4:29 pm
Updated
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 4:32 pm
She roared home in 1min 59.61 secs ahead of Jemma Reekie (2:00.12), who have both secured their automatic qualification to Tokyo.
Hodgkinson hails from Leigh and is coached by Wigan's Trevor Painter and mentored by Jenny Meadows, herself a former 800m Olympian.
Elsewhere, Wigan Harrier Emily Borthwick was third with a best clearance of 1.86m - well below her recent personal best of 1.93m.
Harry Coppell was in action in the pole vault.