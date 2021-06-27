Keely Hodgkinson set for Olympics after British Championship success

Success for Keely Hodgkinson

She roared home in 1min 59.61 secs ahead of Jemma Reekie (2:00.12), who have both secured their automatic qualification to Tokyo.

Hodgkinson hails from Leigh and is coached by Wigan's Trevor Painter and mentored by Jenny Meadows, herself a former 800m Olympian.

Elsewhere, Wigan Harrier Emily Borthwick was third with a best clearance of 1.86m - well below her recent personal best of 1.93m.